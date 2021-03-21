Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on FUTU. 86 Research lowered Futu from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on Futu from $246.50 to $230.30 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BOCOM International started coverage on Futu in a report on Monday, January 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Futu in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Futu from a c rating to a d- rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $225.20.

FUTU opened at $131.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.88 and a beta of 1.76. Futu has a 52 week low of $8.16 and a 52 week high of $204.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.90.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Futu by 178.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 24,178 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Futu by 208.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 815,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,351,000 after acquiring an additional 551,631 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Futu by 15,147.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 766,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,832,000 after purchasing an additional 761,025 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Futu by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Futu during the third quarter worth $742,000. 14.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Limited operates digitized brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong, China, the United States, and internationally. The company's platform offers investing services, including trade execution and margin financing which allows to trade securities, such as stocks, warrants, options and exchange-traded funds in various markets; and wealth management services, which offers various leading fund products, including money market, fixed income, and equity funds products.

