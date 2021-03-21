Game.com (GTC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $172,950.00

Game.com (CURRENCY:GTC) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Over the last week, Game.com has traded down 8% against the US dollar. One Game.com token can now be bought for $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Game.com has a market cap of $6.25 million and $172,950.00 worth of Game.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.05 or 0.00050949 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00016953 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $369.32 or 0.00647654 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.27 or 0.00068864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00023626 BTC.

Game.com Token Profile

Game.com (GTC) is a token. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2017. Game.com’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,444,190 tokens. Game.com’s official message board is medium.com/@Game.com. Game.com’s official website is game.com. Game.com’s official Twitter account is @gelert.

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

Game.com Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Game.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Game.com should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Game.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

