Garrett Motion (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ) Trading Down 2.4%

Garrett Motion Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ) shares dropped 2.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.31 and last traded at $5.31. Approximately 43,369 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 472,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Garrett Motion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.48. The firm has a market cap of $402.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.55.

Garrett Motion (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. Garrett Motion had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter.

Garrett Motion Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ)

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers, and vehicle and independent aftermarkets worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers.

