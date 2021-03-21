General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Purchased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,763 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 9,934.1% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,843,440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $333,667,000 after purchasing an additional 9,745,340 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 33.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,559,665 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $253,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,331 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 231.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,509,242 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,866 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $70,761,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $68,306,000. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 10,217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $437,798.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,812,074.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 30,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total transaction of $1,729,390.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,649,551.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 197,617 shares of company stock valued at $9,518,306 in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GM stock opened at $59.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $17.23 and a fifty-two week high of $62.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.69. The stock has a market cap of $86.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on GM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Nomura upgraded shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.95.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

