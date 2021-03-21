GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. is a molecular diagnostics company focused on developing and commercializing its proprietary eSensor(R) detection technology. The eSensor® XT-8 system is the second generation in GenMark Dx’s eSensor® platform, utilizing electrochemical detection technology to detect nucleic acids on a microarray. The XT-8 System enables multiplex detection of DNA and RNA targets. The Company has developed four diagnostic tests for use with its XT-8 System. Its Cystic Fibrosis Genotyping Test, which detects pre-conception risks of cystic fibrosis, and its Warfarin Sensitivity Test, which determines an individual’s ability to metabolize the oral anticoagulant warfarin, have received FDA clearance. It has also developed a Respiratory Viral Panel Test, which detects the presence of major respiratory viruses, and a Thrombosis Risk Test, which detects an individual’s increased risk of blood clots. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. is based in Pasadena, California. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GNMK. Canaccord Genuity downgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. BTIG Research downgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair downgraded GenMark Diagnostics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Cowen cut GenMark Diagnostics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $24.05 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.81.

Shares of GNMK stock opened at $24.04 on Wednesday. GenMark Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $24.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.63 and a beta of 3.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.84.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a negative return on equity of 39.36%. The business had revenue of $50.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GenMark Diagnostics will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Alan Baer Maderazo sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 230,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,463,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Mendel sold 64,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $924,594.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 478,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,802,338.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 249,050 shares of company stock valued at $3,789,958 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNMK. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in GenMark Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

