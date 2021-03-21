George Weston (TSE:WN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $96.82

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$96.82 and traded as high as C$103.19. George Weston shares last traded at C$102.00, with a volume of 727,702 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WN shares. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$117.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.67 billion and a PE ratio of 17.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$96.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$96.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.53.

In other George Weston news, Senior Officer Gordon Andrew Mcdonald Currie sold 2,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$100.96, for a total transaction of C$207,874.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,219,886.49. Also, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti acquired 300 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$96.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,965.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at C$1,013,775.

George Weston Company Profile (TSE:WN)

George Weston Limited engages in the food processing and distribution business in Canada and Internationally. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services. It operates retail drug stores under the Shoppers Drug Mart and Shoppers Simply Pharmacy.

