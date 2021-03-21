German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Vice Chairman Sells $490,728.96 in Stock

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Vice Chairman Clay W. Ewing sold 10,089 shares of German American Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $490,728.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,232,263.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

GABC stock opened at $47.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.43. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.54 and a 52 week high of $51.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $56.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 million. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 25.10%. On average, analysts anticipate that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 35.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in German American Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in German American Bancorp by 526.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in German American Bancorp by 246.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in German American Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in German American Bancorp by 14.5% during the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

