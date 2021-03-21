Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Shares Purchased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 816,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,325 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $22,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Getty Realty by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Getty Realty by 611.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 206,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after buying an additional 177,388 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Getty Realty by 3.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Getty Realty by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,054,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,491,000 after buying an additional 58,210 shares during the period. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of NYSE GTY opened at $28.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.74. Getty Realty Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.51 and a twelve month high of $31.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.71.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $36.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.49 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 33.71%. On average, equities analysts predict that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is 90.70%.

Getty Realty Profile

Recommended Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.