Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the lowest is $0.59. Gibraltar Industries posted earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $3.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Gibraltar Industries.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $265.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.25 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of ROCK stock traded down $0.94 on Friday, reaching $87.34. 595,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,723. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.83 and a beta of 1.24. Gibraltar Industries has a one year low of $34.70 and a one year high of $103.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.93.

In related news, VP Jeffrey J. Watorek sold 4,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $432,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,511 shares in the company, valued at $308,968. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick Burns sold 2,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $242,050.00. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROCK. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 91.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 21,582 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the third quarter worth about $455,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 203.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 5,553 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,866 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,824,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, industrial, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Industrial and Infrastructure Products.

