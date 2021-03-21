GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.89 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) to announce $10.89 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for GlaxoSmithKline’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.29 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.50 billion. GlaxoSmithKline posted sales of $11.64 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will report full-year sales of $45.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $45.09 billion to $46.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $48.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $47.25 billion to $48.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover GlaxoSmithKline.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. GlaxoSmithKline’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GSK. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,715,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,177,033. GlaxoSmithKline has a twelve month low of $31.43 and a twelve month high of $43.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.628 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 78.23%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

