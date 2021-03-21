Glenn R. Mattes Sells 50,000 Shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) Stock

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) CEO Glenn R. Mattes sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $852,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

TFF Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $366.31 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 2.47. TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.44 and a 1 year high of $21.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.85.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts expect that TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TFFP. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 140.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

TFFP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.60.

About TFF Pharmaceuticals

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

