Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Insider Sells $1,801,800.00 in Stock

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) insider David Kendall Carlson sold 18,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total transaction of $1,801,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $98.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.39. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.74 and a 52-week high of $102.25.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Globe Life by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Globe Life by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 91,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 196.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 18,607 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globe Life currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

