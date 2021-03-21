Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Sold by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 43.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,206 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Globe Life by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Globe Life by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Globe Life by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 91,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,660,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Globe Life by 196.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after buying an additional 18,607 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $98.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.39. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.74 and a 12-month high of $102.25.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th.

Several analysts have issued reports on GL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Globe Life from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Globe Life from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

In other news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,500 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total transaction of $139,995.00. Also, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 3,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total value of $301,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,650 shares of company stock worth $12,061,664 in the last three months. 3.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

