Goose Finance (EGG) Price Down 41.9% Over Last Week

Goose Finance (CURRENCY:EGG) traded up 25.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Goose Finance has a market capitalization of $35.78 million and $8.32 million worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Goose Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $33.40 or 0.00057916 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Goose Finance has traded down 41.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.77 or 0.00051607 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00016236 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $372.33 or 0.00645534 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.70 or 0.00068823 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00024366 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Goose Finance

EGG is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,109,305 coins and its circulating supply is 1,071,023 coins. Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nestree is a specialized platform in building and managing community messaging groups with creative rewarding systems. “

