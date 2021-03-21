Gossip Coin (GOSS) Market Capitalization Hits $37,300.52

Gossip Coin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded up 95.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 21st. One Gossip Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Gossip Coin has a total market cap of $37,300.52 and $12.00 worth of Gossip Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gossip Coin has traded down 28.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00005738 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 95.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000293 BTC.

About Gossip Coin

GOSS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2018. Gossip Coin’s total supply is 32,479,221 coins. Gossip Coin’s official Twitter account is @GOSS. The official website for Gossip Coin is gossipcoin.net .

Gossip Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossip Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gossip Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gossip Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

