Grainger plc (LON:GRI) Receives GBX 309 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Grainger plc (LON:GRI) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 309 ($4.04).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on shares of Grainger in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Grainger from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

Shares of LON:GRI opened at GBX 269.40 ($3.52) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 269.96 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 285.21. Grainger has a 12 month low of GBX 215.80 ($2.82) and a 12 month high of GBX 323.80 ($4.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.70, a current ratio of 11.30 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.97.

In other Grainger news, insider Helen Gordon acquired 112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 269 ($3.51) per share, with a total value of £301.28 ($393.62). Also, insider Vanessa Simms sold 11,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 283 ($3.70), for a total transaction of £32,075.22 ($41,906.48).

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

