Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Shares Sold by Parametrica Management Ltd

Parametrica Management Ltd cut its stake in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,963 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Gray Television by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 204,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Gray Television by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in Gray Television by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Gray Television by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GTN. TheStreet raised shares of Gray Television from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gray Television presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

GTN traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.91. 1,754,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,064. Gray Television, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.72 and a fifty-two week high of $21.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.64.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.31. Gray Television had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 12.91%. On average, research analysts predict that Gray Television, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.20%.

In other news, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 35,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $675,718.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 288,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,796.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

