Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Shares Gap Down to $25.08

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.08, but opened at $24.15. Green Plains shares last traded at $25.01, with a volume of 27,377 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GPRE. Truist upped their price objective on Green Plains from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Green Plains from $20.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Green Plains from $17.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Green Plains from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Green Plains presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $913.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.71.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $478.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.50 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. On average, research analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 40.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,551,968 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,024,000 after buying an additional 443,566 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,664,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,596,000 after buying an additional 488,622 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the fourth quarter valued at about $367,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the third quarter valued at about $868,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 171.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 7,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Company Profile (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

