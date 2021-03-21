Gridcoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $13,838.00 (GRC)

Gridcoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded down 17.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 21st. Gridcoin has a market cap of $3.99 million and $13,838.00 worth of Gridcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gridcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Gridcoin has traded 22.6% lower against the US dollar.

Gridcoin Profile

GRC is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. It launched on October 16th, 2013. Gridcoin’s total supply is 442,970,281 coins and its circulating supply is 412,317,249 coins. The Reddit community for Gridcoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gridcoin’s official message board is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. Gridcoin’s official website is www.gridcoin.us. Gridcoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

