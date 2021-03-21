Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Stake Raised by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 422.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

GH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Guardant Health from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen upped their target price on Guardant Health from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Guardant Health from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Guardant Health from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Guardant Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.09.

In related news, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 6,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.46, for a total transaction of $1,114,025.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $72,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 973,209 shares of company stock valued at $155,499,935 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Guardant Health stock opened at $145.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.20 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.81. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.28 and a 12-month high of $181.07.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $78.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.75 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a negative net margin of 67.14%. Analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

See Also: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.