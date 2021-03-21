Guardian Capital Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,825 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Accenture were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 8,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp lifted its holdings in Accenture by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 5,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $263.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $255.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.08. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $271.51. The company has a market capitalization of $173.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,115 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.85, for a total value of $796,972.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,785,674.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total value of $1,979,630.66. Insiders sold a total of 38,915 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,906 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ACN shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.92.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

