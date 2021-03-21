Guardian Capital Advisors LP Grows Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,555 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 808 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $55.46 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $58.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $254.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

