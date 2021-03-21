Guardian Capital Advisors LP Lowers Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP cut its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. German American Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,714,000. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,098,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alerus Financial NA boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 4,809 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GS opened at $344.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.47. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.26 and a 52 week high of $356.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $119.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $4.61. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Also, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total transaction of $6,252,200.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $225.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price (up from $325.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.18.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

