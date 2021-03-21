Guardian Capital Advisors LP Reduces Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 14,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 4,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 3.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 0.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 60,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

BIPC stock opened at $70.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.40. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 52-week low of $32.54 and a 52-week high of $76.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.67%.

Several research firms have commented on BIPC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.