Guardian Capital Advisors LP Sells 647 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total transaction of $1,627,425.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,371,760.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael B. Polk sold 4,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $383,173.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,882.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,810 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,650 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CL opened at $74.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $58.49 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.18 and a 200-day moving average of $80.27.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.19%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CL shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.91.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

