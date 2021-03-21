Guardian Capital LP Boosts Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Guardian Capital LP increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BR. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 33,230.4% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 169,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,438,000 after acquiring an additional 169,475 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 203,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,203,000 after acquiring an additional 6,999 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth $422,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 134,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 210,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,981 shares during the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $146.18 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.90 and a 1-year high of $158.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.69 and a 200-day moving average of $144.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09 and a beta of 0.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.73%.

In related news, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $3,108,786.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,177,686. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $535,726.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,962,744.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

