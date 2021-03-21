Guardian Capital LP Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Guardian Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 128.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TTWO. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.42.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $169.74 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.00 and a 52-week high of $214.91. The stock has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $188.33 and a 200-day moving average of $180.29.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.29. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The company had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.