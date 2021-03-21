Guardian Capital LP Purchases 1,120 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Guardian Capital LP boosted its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 108.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Cintas were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the third quarter worth about $1,106,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTAS has been the topic of several research reports. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. William Blair raised shares of Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $329.78.

CTAS stock opened at $333.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $154.33 and a one year high of $369.20. The stock has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a PE ratio of 37.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $339.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $340.61.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

