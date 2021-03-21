Guardian Capital LP Sells 1,413 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Guardian Capital LP reduced its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $72,283,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 183.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 181,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,782,000 after acquiring an additional 117,351 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 471,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,313,000 after acquiring an additional 115,334 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $31,155,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 233.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 89,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,514,000 after acquiring an additional 62,416 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $459.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.60 and a beta of 1.54. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $163.44 and a 1-year high of $516.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $461.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $365.22.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 15,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.39, for a total transaction of $7,605,522.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,722,700.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.00, for a total value of $1,024,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,256,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,535 shares of company stock valued at $25,429,582 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.11.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.