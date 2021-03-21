GXChain (GXC) Trading Up 9.6% Over Last 7 Days

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. One GXChain coin can now be bought for about $0.75 or 0.00001304 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, GXChain has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar. GXChain has a market cap of $52.33 million and approximately $11.37 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000106 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000701 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000504 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 37.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,084,137 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io.

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

