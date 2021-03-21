H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Receives $52.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.67.

FUL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of NYSE:FUL opened at $60.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.05 and its 200-day moving average is $52.34. H.B. Fuller has a 52-week low of $24.75 and a 52-week high of $62.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.17.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $777.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.55 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that H.B. Fuller will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is 21.96%.

In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 3,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total transaction of $213,857.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,068 shares in the company, valued at $790,058.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 1.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,818 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,348,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 63,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 5.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. 95.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

