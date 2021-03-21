Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management decreased its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 478,509 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 64,793 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $9,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,559,691 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,163,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259,579 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 24,123,239 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $325,503,000 after acquiring an additional 430,296 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1,140.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,056,126 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $12,748,000 after acquiring an additional 9,245,437 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,494,899 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $141,654,000 after acquiring an additional 98,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 814.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,127,806 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $115,816,000 after acquiring an additional 5,457,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $21.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $4.56 and a fifty-two week high of $24.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.36. The company has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of -4.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.52%.

HAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC lowered shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $14.20 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.65.

In other Halliburton news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $88,980.00. Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $128,357.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,261 shares of company stock valued at $265,935. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

