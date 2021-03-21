Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Barclays

Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HMSNF. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hammerson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Hammerson from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Peel Hunt upgraded Hammerson from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hammerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.00.

Get Hammerson alerts:

OTCMKTS HMSNF opened at $0.52 on Friday. Hammerson has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $9.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average is $0.33.

About Hammerson

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

Featured Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.