Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Acquired by Isthmus Partners LLC

Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 576,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,169 shares during the quarter. Hanesbrands makes up 1.7% of Isthmus Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Isthmus Partners LLC owned 0.17% of Hanesbrands worth $8,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 36.7% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on HBI shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.85.

Shares of HBI stock opened at $20.80 on Friday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $21.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 52.04% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

In other news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 40,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $646,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,608.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $1,027,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,073,893.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 166,130 shares of company stock valued at $2,886,204. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

