Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,003,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 158,857 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $63,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HASI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 12,863.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 806,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 800,094 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,900,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,527,000 after purchasing an additional 711,929 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $28,266,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 91.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 677,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,948,000 after purchasing an additional 324,122 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,356,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,180,000 after purchasing an additional 272,585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total transaction of $519,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 185,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,627,813.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Simone Lagomarsino bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.21 per share, for a total transaction of $55,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $52.22 on Friday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.25 and a 52-week high of $72.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52, a PEG ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.63. The company has a quick ratio of 34.85, a current ratio of 34.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 58.73% and a return on equity of 9.07%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is presently 115.25%.

HASI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

