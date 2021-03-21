Hargreaves Lansdown’s (HL) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,980 ($25.87) target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,390 ($18.16) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,493 ($19.51) to GBX 1,695 ($22.15) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,624.44 ($21.22).

Shares of HL stock opened at GBX 1,555 ($20.32) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,581.70 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,603.13. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52 week low of GBX 1,148.50 ($15.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,923 ($25.12). The firm has a market capitalization of £7.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of GBX 11.90 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. Hargreaves Lansdown’s payout ratio is presently 55.31%.

In other Hargreaves Lansdown news, insider Philip Johnson acquired 1,931 shares of Hargreaves Lansdown stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,545 ($20.19) per share, for a total transaction of £29,833.95 ($38,978.25).

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

