Harmony (ONE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.17 Billion

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 58.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. During the last seven days, Harmony has traded 114.7% higher against the dollar. One Harmony coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000321 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Harmony has a total market capitalization of $1.69 billion and $1.17 billion worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Harmony alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00050967 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00017153 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $365.08 or 0.00642012 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.16 or 0.00068872 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00023857 BTC.

Harmony Profile

Harmony (CRYPTO:ONE) is a coin. Its launch date was March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 12,967,354,761 coins and its circulating supply is 9,290,339,761 coins. Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops. The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one.

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. “

Buying and Selling Harmony

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Harmony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harmony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.