Haven Protocol Price Hits $11.91 on Major Exchanges (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Over the last week, Haven Protocol has traded down 13.3% against the dollar. Haven Protocol has a total market cap of $167.23 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $11.91 or 0.00020991 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Haven Protocol alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,727.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,765.26 or 0.03111808 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.13 or 0.00340445 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $519.62 or 0.00915979 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $229.80 or 0.00405083 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.75 or 0.00352123 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003721 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.17 or 0.00257675 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00020733 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol (XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,043,793 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org.

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Haven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Haven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.