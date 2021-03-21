Head-To-Head Contrast: Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) & IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) and IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Marvell Technology Group and IPG Photonics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marvell Technology Group 51.19% 3.76% 2.91% IPG Photonics 9.04% 7.76% 6.85%

Volatility & Risk

Marvell Technology Group has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IPG Photonics has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.3% of Marvell Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.4% of IPG Photonics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Marvell Technology Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.0% of IPG Photonics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Marvell Technology Group and IPG Photonics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marvell Technology Group $2.70 billion 11.77 $1.58 billion $0.32 146.88 IPG Photonics $1.31 billion 8.62 $180.23 million $4.36 48.54

Marvell Technology Group has higher revenue and earnings than IPG Photonics. IPG Photonics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marvell Technology Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Marvell Technology Group and IPG Photonics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marvell Technology Group 0 4 22 0 2.85 IPG Photonics 0 4 5 0 2.56

Marvell Technology Group currently has a consensus target price of $49.96, indicating a potential upside of 6.29%. IPG Photonics has a consensus target price of $230.94, indicating a potential upside of 9.13%. Given IPG Photonics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe IPG Photonics is more favorable than Marvell Technology Group.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors. The company also provides a range of storage products comprising storage controllers for hard disk drives (HDD) and solid-state drives that support various host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, non-volatile memory express (NVMe), and NVMe over fabrics; and fiber channel products, including host bus adapters, and controllers for server and storage system connectivity. It has operations in the United States, China, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, Singapore, India, Israel, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and Vietnam. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories. It also provides erbium-doped fiber and Raman amplifiers, and integrated communications systems, which are deployed in broadband networks; and ytterbium and thulium specialty fiber amplifiers and broadband light sources. In addition, the company offers integrated laser systems; 2D compact flat sheet cutter systems and multi-axis systems; welding seam stepper and picker, a fiber laser welding tool; and specialized fiber laser systems for material processing applications; and optical transceiver and transponder modules for interconnecting electronic equipment, including Ethernet switches, IP routers and SONET/SDH optical transport modules within telecommunications, cable multi-system operator, and data center networking applications. Its lasers and amplifiers are also used in materials processing, advanced communications, and medical applications. The company markets its products to original equipment manufacturers, system integrators, and end users through direct sales force, as well as through agreements with independent sales representatives and distributors. IPG Photonics Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Oxford, Massachusetts.

