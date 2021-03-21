Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 34,400 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 649.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,400 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.12% of Balchem worth $4,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Balchem by 444.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Balchem in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Balchem in the 4th quarter worth $120,000. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Balchem in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Balchem in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Balchem alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Balchem from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Balchem from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Balchem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st.

NASDAQ BCPC opened at $127.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 50.06 and a beta of 0.54. Balchem Co. has a 52 week low of $79.75 and a 52 week high of $132.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.07.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $180.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.33 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Balchem Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.