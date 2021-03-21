Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 1,321 Shares of Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its position in Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Navistar International were worth $4,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Navistar International in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Navistar International in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Navistar International by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Navistar International during the third quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Navistar International during the third quarter valued at about $274,000. 77.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NAV opened at $44.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.38. Navistar International Co. has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $45.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 2.12.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Navistar International Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Navistar International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.72.

In related news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 4,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total value of $210,026.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 9,269 shares of company stock worth $407,927 over the last three months. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Navistar International Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

