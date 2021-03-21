HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

In other HealthStream news, Director Jeffrey L. Mclaren sold 4,000 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $94,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,247. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 20.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in HealthStream by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,193,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,587,000 after purchasing an additional 168,226 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 467.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 671,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,674,000 after buying an additional 553,493 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 555,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,128,000 after buying an additional 235,857 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 468,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,238,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 91.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 428,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,604,000 after buying an additional 204,539 shares in the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HSTM stock opened at $22.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.61. HealthStream has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $26.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $717.12 million, a PE ratio of 43.79, a P/E/G ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.33.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $61.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that HealthStream will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, competency assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services.

