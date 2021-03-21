HeartBout Market Capitalization Reaches $275,386.18 (HB)

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One HeartBout token can now be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HeartBout has a total market cap of $275,386.18 and approximately $2,966.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HeartBout has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00050746 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00016922 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $369.48 or 0.00645916 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.36 or 0.00068803 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00023665 BTC.

About HeartBout

HeartBout (CRYPTO:HB) is a token. It was first traded on March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 tokens. HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HeartBout is heartbout.com.

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeartBout should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HeartBout using one of the exchanges listed above.

