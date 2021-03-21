Hedera Hashgraph Price Hits $0.33 on Top Exchanges (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. In the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000569 BTC on major exchanges. Hedera Hashgraph has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion and $223.31 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hedera Hashgraph alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00056179 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $135.41 or 0.00236069 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000572 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002052 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00009809 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00015364 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00011548 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,547,263,233 coins. The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com. The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Hashgraph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera Hashgraph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.