HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) PT Set at €88.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) has been assigned a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Independent Research set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. HeidelbergCement has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €69.81 ($82.13).

ETR HEI opened at €73.00 ($85.88) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.48 billion and a PE ratio of -6.77. HeidelbergCement has a 52 week low of €31.10 ($36.59) and a 52 week high of €75.50 ($88.82). The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €66.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €59.99.

HeidelbergCement Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

