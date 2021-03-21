Helios Towers plc (LON:HTWS) Insider Tom Greenwood Acquires 14,519 Shares

Helios Towers plc (LON:HTWS) insider Tom Greenwood bought 14,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 152 ($1.99) per share, with a total value of £22,068.88 ($28,833.13).

LON HTWS opened at GBX 153 ($2.00) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 164.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 158.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 860.40. Helios Towers plc has a 1 year low of GBX 105.50 ($1.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 223.85 ($2.92).

About Helios Towers

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, builds, acquires, and operates telecommunications towers and related passive infrastructure. It provides site space to mobile network operators and other telecommunications providers that in turn provide wireless voice and data services to consumers and businesses.

