Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €92.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been given a €92.00 ($108.24) price target by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HEN3. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €104.00 ($122.35) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €93.27 ($109.73).

FRA HEN3 opened at €90.40 ($106.35) on Friday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 1 year high of €129.65 ($152.53). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €86.09 and a 200-day moving average price of €88.58.

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

