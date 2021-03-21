HEROcoin (PLAY) Market Capitalization Tops $2.52 Million

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. During the last week, HEROcoin has traded 23.2% higher against the dollar. One HEROcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0101 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. HEROcoin has a market cap of $2.52 million and $111,733.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00051041 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00016237 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.29 or 0.00640682 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.81 or 0.00068699 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00024116 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

HEROcoin Profile

HEROcoin (CRYPTO:PLAY) is a coin. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,225,772 coins. The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEROcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HEROcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

