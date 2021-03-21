Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Purchased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 611,051 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $7,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 158,656,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,880,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,162 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,277,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,401,589,000 after purchasing an additional 10,541,721 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,602,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $632,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,886 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 44,979,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $533,004,000 after purchasing an additional 352,432 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,089,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,512,000 after purchasing an additional 701,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $4,908,573.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $15.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.77, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.50.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 35.56%.

HPE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.63.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

