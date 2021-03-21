HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.31.

HEXO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “sell” rating and issued a $3.40 price objective on shares of HEXO in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of HEXO in a research report on Wednesday. Atb Cap Markets upgraded HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on HEXO from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of HEXO by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 139,301 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HEXO by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 183,933 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of HEXO by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 185,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 28,246 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of HEXO by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 116,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 22,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of HEXO in the 4th quarter worth $337,000. 35.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HEXO remained flat at $$7.23 during midday trading on Tuesday. 4,532,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,045,654. HEXO has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $11.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 5.31. The company has a market capitalization of $884.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.41.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14). HEXO had a negative return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 517.61%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HEXO will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

